Tennis: Bauer starts 3-1 for Tigers

The Tigers picked up their lone win in non-conference play April 4 when they knocked off Simley 4-3 at Boeckman Middle School. No. 1 singles player Jake Bauer breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 victory and leads the team with a record of 3-1. Tyler Samion also picked up a win in his first career varsity singles match.

In doubles play, Grant Gruver and Spencer Mayleben teamed up to claim their No. 2 doubles match 6-2, 6-2. Brad Kuykendall and Dan Nelson cruised 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

In the Tigers’ next two matches, Bauer earned the team’s lone victories in 6-1 losses to Park of Cottage Grove and Prior Lake.

The Tigers’ busy spring schedule continues this week with five straight matches.

“It’s going to be a good challenge for the team to see if we can learn on our feet,” first-year head coach and FHS alum Blake Olmscheid said.