Track and field: Tigers, Irish make outdoor debuts

“I’m very happy with the progress the kids are making. The initial shock of the hard work is over, and their early-season work is paying off,” Farmington coach Adam Lippold said. “It was nice to be in a meet with strong competition. It only brings out the best in them.”

The Tigers were at their best in the sprints where they placed two runners in both the 100 and 200. Maurice Houston and Colton Ralidak placed 3-7 in the 100 and Makaia Childress and Ralidak sprinted to a 4-7 finish in the 200. The Tigers also placed fifth in the 4x100 relay and continued to show promise in the 4x200 despite being disqualified.

The Tigers also got a scoring double in the 3,200 where Brennen Peterson came in seventh and Carter Altmann reached the finish line eighth. The team’s distance runners also shined in the 4x800, placing third and achieving a state honor roll time of 8:28.78.

Alexander Hall added a third-place time of 42.13 in the 300 hurdles and Andrew Domnick cleared 10 feet for fifth in the pole vault. Jackson Meier sailed over the bar at 9-6 to tie for eighth.

The Irish got gold-medal performances from their distance runners, throwers and hurdlers.

Jonathan Mann captured victory in the 110 hurdles and added fifth-place efforts in both the 300 hurdles and high jump. Teammates Jacob Smith (sixth) and Preston Strop (seventh) gave the Irish three in the top seven in the 300 hurdles.

Trevor Otterdahl continued his successful start to the season by winning the discus with a spin of 172 feet, 5 inches. He also heaved the shot put over 53 feet for second place in that event. Younger brother Max Otterdahl was right behind with fourth-place finishes in both throws and Jon Allstot added a fifth-place discus toss.

The Irish also landed two runners in the top five in both distance races. Luke Labatte cruised to victory in 3,200 in 10:11 and Danny Cox reached the finish 14 seconds later in fourth place. Spencer Schultz turned in a 4:37 clocking to win the 1,600 and Mark Biechler came in fifth in 4:44.

Jonathan Meaden added a third-place time of 2:03.32 in the 800 and Riley Engelmann ran 24.02 for third in the 200. Connor Kleiber turned in a fifth-place run in the 100.