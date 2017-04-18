Girls track and field: Six land on honor roll at triangular

“The girls really got after it on Tuesday,” Farmington coach Tom Hart said. “The weather cooperated and it was a beautiful night to run track.”

Myiah Scott was the first athlete to accomplish the feat by easily winning the 100 hurdles in 15.76 seconds. Later in the meet, she was part of the Tigers’ first-place 4x200 relay. Returning state qualifier Emma Record led off the honor roll-qualifying 4x2 and later reached the 200 honor roll with a winning time of 26.53 seconds.

Returning all-state distance runners Lauren Peterson and Anna Fenske both ran honor roll times while placing 1-2 in the 1,600. Peterson won the race in five minutes, 10 seconds and Fenske followed in 5:15. Fenske capped off her day by winning the 3,200 by nearly one minute in 11:14.

Peterson grabbed her second gold in the 800 where she defeated second place by 13 seconds in 2:22.75, and wrapped up the evening by joining Maleah Scott, Amanda Davenport and Morgan Regnier for first place in the 4x400.

The Tigers turned in a pair of 1-2 finishes in the field events. Davenport and Shaina Thelen claimed the top two spots in the pole vault, each clearing 8-6, and Sophie Hart and Myiah Scott bested the rest of the field in the high jump. Lexi Bray added a fourth-place spin in the discus.

Maleah Scott and Davenport came in 2-3 in the 400 and Sam Kramer broke 15 feet for second in the long jump. Kramer was also part of the Tigers’ second-place 4x100 relay along with Abby Schwartz, who added a third-place individual finish in the 100.

The Tigers are back in action on their home track at Tiger Stadium, Thursday, April 20, when they host the seven-team Farmington Invitational.