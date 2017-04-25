Baseball: Tigers improve to 3-0 at home

The offense pushed across 10 runs in the first three innings Friday. Starter Zach Jakubowsky gave up four runs in 2 2/3 innings before Mitch Fox closed out the game with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

“The guys came out swinging today. It was great jumping out early, but Shakopee kept battling and getting guys on — they’re a good team,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “But, our pitchers did a great job of limiting the damage, even if we made a couple mistakes behind them. That’s what good teams do — battle through the adversity.”

Adam Weed and Mikey Fredrickson each supplied three of the Tigers’ 14 hits. Weed scored three runs and Fredrickson drove in three.

Fox, Mason Spencer and Reed Collins each added two hits apiece.

The Tigers opened last week with a 5-2 loss at Lakeville South. They led 2-0 until the Cougars plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Four of those runs came in on a two-out grand slam.

“This was a disappointing loss. We pitched too well and played really good defense and then just a couple of mishaps in the sixth opened the door for them to score all five,” Graff said. “It’s amazing, in most games there will be 200 pitches, but only a handful that really impact a game. Unfortunately, those couple plays didn’t go our way tonight.”

Michael Nezerka supplied two of Farmington’s four hits and Weed drove in both runs.

Last Thursday’s game was moved from Farmington to Apple Valley due to wet field conditions and the Tigers’ road woes continued in a 4-1 loss.

Brady Bean got the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) in four innings. Collins followed with two scoreless innings of relief.

“We are getting some really, really good pitching and solid defense lately, but we’re just struggling to get things going a bit at the plate,” Graff said. “But, we’re in some good, competitive games and the guys are battling and have been working hard.”

The Tigers (3-4) traveled to Rosemount and Lakeville North earlier this week. They return home to face Burnsville Thursday, April 27.