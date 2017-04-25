Boys track and field: Tigers seventh at Mega Meet

“It’s pretty exciting to think, on a day in less than perfect conditions, they can put themselves in the top quarter of the field. When we get into True Team sections that type of finish will equal a large point total,” Farmington coach Adam Lippold said. “We had four kids miss point-scoring by finishing ninth in their event in a very competitive meet. I’m hoping it gives them confidence when we enter into conference meets in two weeks.”

Despite those narrowly-missed points, the Tigers still placed in the top half of the field at Lakeville North. They scored 35 1/2 points to place seventh out of 16 teams. The host Panthers kept the trophy at home by scoring 125 points — 16 more than runner-up Elk River.

The Tigers captured their lone victory in the 4x800 relay. The foursome of Regan Sevenich, Michael Cardinal, Jaryn Newbrough and Aaron Kruse continued their strong start to the season by running to a winning time of eight minutes, 19.90 seconds, besting their previous fastest time by nine seconds. They bested runner-up Lakeville North by a little less than four seconds.

“They each ran really smart races. Our distance group is extremely fun to work with,” Lippold said.

The distance group also supplied Farmington’s best scoring double of the day, with Noah Revels and Brennen Peterson placing 4-5 in the 3,200. Revels, a freshman, ran a personal-best time of 10:19, and Peterson, an eighth-grader, knocked 11 seconds off his previous best to complete the eight-lap grind in 10:24.

Senior Alexander Hall turned in a fourth-place individual finish of his own in the 300 hurdles where he clocked in at 42.70 seconds. He also contributed to two of the Tigers’ point-scoring sprint relays, combining with Moe, Ralidak and Christian Willgohs for fourth in the 4x100 and Makaia Childress, Houston and Justin Gutsalyuk for fifth in the 4x200.

Andrew Domnick led the Tigers in the field events, clearing a personal-best 11 feet for eighth place in the pole vault. Sevenich added an eighth-place run in the open 400.