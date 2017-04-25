Girls lacrosse: Tigers take out No. 3 Stillwater, 7-6

“This was a great team victory. We had no individuals who stood out on our stat sheet, but everyone played with a lot of heart and grit,” Farmington coach Steph LaVictoire said.

What stood out was the Tiger defense. The unit held in check a Stillwater team that placed at the state tournament last year when it averaged over 16 goals per game.

“Stillwater had the ball the majority of the game, but our defense won the game for us,” LaVictoire said. “They played excellent. They took away all of Stillwater’s options to score. The communication and fundamentals were excellent.”

Lexi Laube, Josie Laube and Mikala Revels each scored two goals for the Tigers. Ashley Steffes scored the other goal and handed out two assists.

Goaltender Carly Simon finished with five saves.

The Tigers (3-0) opened the week with their 23-0 shutout of Rochester Century. LaVictoire suspected the score may have been 26-0 but that the scorekeepers lost track of the rapidly-accumulating Farmington goals.

Eleven different players scored goals, led by Steffes and Kam Corraro with four apiece. Both players also assisted on four other goals.

Ashley Hessler turned in a hat trick and Justine Beal, Lexi Stanley, Lexi Laube and Christine Steffes each notched a pair of goals. Laube also handed out three assists.

Simon only had to make one save to pick up the shutout.

The Tigers hosted Rosemount for their first home game of the season Tuesday at Tiger Stadium. They’re back home Thursday, April 27, against Lakeville North. Game time is 5:30 p.m.