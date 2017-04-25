Girls track and field: Individuals shine at home invite

“The ladies performed very well in some less than desirable conditions. They gave it quite a run to win the meet and at the end, Eagan and Lakeville South just had too many point scorers in the field compared to us,” Farmington coach Tom Hart said.

Anna Fenske and Emma Record were once again double winners for the Tigers. Fenske won the 1,600 by over 24 seconds in 5:11.25 and also claimed the 800 in 2:27.30. Record clocked in at 12.71 seconds in the 100 and won the 200 by over a second in 26.10. All four of Fenske and Record’s times now appear on the state honor roll.

Lauren Peterson also turned in another honor roll worthy performance, winning the 3,200 in a time of 11:00.36 that coach Hart described as “blistering.”

Myiah Scott added another victory in the 100 hurdles, running a time of 16.01. She also placed seventh in the long jump, two places behind teammate Sam Kramer, who jumped 15-4.

Amanda Davenport broke into the state honor roll in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet to win the event by a foot. She also continued to come on strong in the 400, racing to a second-place time of 1:03.30.

Sophie Hart cleared 4-10 to place second in the high jump. Laura McGregor added a fifth-place run in the 3,200.

In the relays, the Tigers placed third in both the 4x100 and 4x200 and fourth in the 4x400.

The Tigers competed at the Eagan Invitational Tuesday and will send their top events to the Hamline Elite Meet Friday, April 28.