“Overall, we had a great tournament,” Farmington coach Paul Harrington said. “We played great defense and had good pitching. Our bats were very strong in two of the outings, but they went silent the last game. Prior Lake has a great team and pitcher. They earned the championship.”

While the Tigers had to settle for runner-up honors, they’re still 7-1 and ranked third in the state in Class 4A behind only Chanhassen and Forest Lake. They advanced to the Mankato East championship by bouncing host Mankato East 8-0 in the semifinals. Six of those runs crossed the plate after home runs by Olivia Hazelbaker, Taylor Jasper and Caitie Dully. Katelyn Mohr added an RBI double.

The run support made things easy for starter Maddie Muelken, who held Mankato East to five hits and struck out five for her third win of the season. Muelken took the loss against Prior Lake, but kept it a 2-0 game until the sixth inning when the Lakers pushed across five runs.

Becca Silber got the pitching nod in the opening round and got plenty of run support, as well. The Tigers only had nine hits, but also drew nine walks in a 13-4 win over New Ulm.

Emily Berdan supplied three of those hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored three runs. Berdan and Hazelbaker were both named to the all-tournament team.

Silber and Katelyn Abraham each ripped two-run singles against New Ulm and Elly Rust drove in three runs.

“We showed patience and worked their pitcher,” Harrington said. “They had more hits, but our hits were more timely.”

The Tigers resumed South Suburban Conference play Monday at Rosemount. They’re back on the road Thursday, April 27, at Burnsville.