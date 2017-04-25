Girls golf: Irish, Tigers battle conditions at Valleywood

The Irish ended up third out of nine teams with a score of 354. They finished nine strokes off the pace of meet champion Lakeville North and six behind runner-up Eagan. Farmington settled for 10th place for the ninth SSC meet in a row, but came within three strokes of ninth-place Burnsville with a score of 449.

2015 state individual qualifier Sydney Regalado paced Rosemount with an 18-hole round of 83. The score placed her third out of 60 golfers. She was joined in the top 10 by 2016 state qualifier Gretchen McDonald, who placed sixth with an 85. Irish eighth-grader Nidhi Sunkham emerged to place 12th with a round of 90 and Renee Boldus provided the team’s fourth counting score with a 20th-place 96.

Megan Shandorf (38th, 105) and Kaylin Engelmann (48th, 115) also teed it up for Rosemount.

Farmington was led by Ryan Jara, who cracked the top half of the field with a 28th-place round of 99. Teammates Miranda Swenson and Izzie Siebenaler tied for 46th with matching rounds of 113.

Lauren Jorgensen (55th, 124), Kaitlun Shirley (58th, 127) and Beth Weiher also played for the Tigers.

“It was a tough day weather-wise,” Farmington coach Keith Revels said. “It was misty in the morning and cold and windy all day.”

Conditions were much better three days earlier when Rosemount placed fifth out of eight teams at the Chaska Invitational. The team shot a 383 on the challenging Hazeltine National course.

Regalado led the Irish with a round of 87. Boldus (96) and McDonald (97) also broke 100.

Elle Westphal (103), Megan Shandorf (108) and Engelmann (109) also competed.