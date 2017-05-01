Softball: Tigers take over first place in SSC

The Tigers worked the count early and often last Monday against Irish ace Gabby Sprang. They ended up drawing six walks and plating five runs in the first two innings. Sprang had allowed just three earned runs in 40 innings before surrendering four in six innings against the Tigers.

Olivia Hazelbaker supplied half of the visitors’ six hits, smashing two doubles and a home run and driving in four runs.

“The girls played hard today,” Farmington coach Paul Harrington said. “Olivia had the hot bat and put some good swings on the ball.”

Farmington pitcher Maddie Muelken gave up six hits as well, but walked none and relied on an errorless defense. Cleanup hitter Maria Back supplied two of the hits.

“Like usual, Maddie and Emily (Berdan) worked great together,” Harrington said. “They put together a great game plan and for the most part shut them down.”

Berdan did her damage with the bat four days later in Farmington’s home game against Shakopee. The senior belted a double, a home run and drove in two runs in a 5-2 victory that vaulted the Tigers into first place at 6-0 in the conference.

Muelken, Elly Rust and Taylor Jasper also drive in runs during a five-run second inning.

Muelken picked up another win on the mound, improving to 5-1. She worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth, coaxing an infield pop up and striking out the next two batters to keep the score 5-0.

“That took some wind out of their sails,” Harrington said.

Rain kept Rosemount off the field throughout the middle of the week, as well. The Irish returned to the diamond Friday against Hopkins and Sprang was outdueled 1-0. She allowed just three hits and struck out 10 while walking just one.

Izzy Yahr and Morgan Peterson each supplied hits for the Irish, who were held to zero or one run for the fourth time this spring.

The Irish got their bats going over the weekend in Shakopee, but couldn’t slow down their opponents. They opened with a 10-7 loss to Owatonna and then fell behind 8-0 in an 8-5 loss to Shakopee.

Yahr and Bri Hollenbeck each had two hits against Owatonna. Danielle Sorenson scored three runs.

Renee McKinnon, Shannon Dawson and Meghan Olson each supplied a pair of hits against Shakopee.

The Irish scored 17 runs in the first four innings of their tournament finale. Back went 4 for 4 with four runs scored, a home run and five RBI. Yahr also came through with four hits and scored four times. Sorenson and McKinnon were each 3 for 4.