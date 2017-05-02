Girls lacrosse: Unbeaten Tigers climbing the state rankings

The Tigers netted four goals in the first few minutes of last Tuesday’s 17-5 victory over the Irish at rainy Tiger Stadium. They led 7-0 by halftime two days later in their 13-7 win over Lakeville North.

The wins kept the Tigers undefeated at 5-0 and vaulted them into the state rankings at No. 6 behind two fellow SSC teams, No. 4 Prior Lake and No. 5 Apple Valley, and four spots ahead of league and section rival Lakeville South. The Tigers took on Prior Lake on the road Tuesday and face the Eagles and Cougars in the final week of the regular season.

“We are excited for Prior Lake this week. We have some great chemistry brewing and want to continue our hot streak,” LaVictoire said. “Our seniors are doing a fantastic job leading and setting examples for the underclassmen.”

One of those seniors is Lexi Stanley, who leads a defense that has yet to allow more than seven goals in five games this spring. She is joined by a trio of juniors: Kiley Braatz, Sam Wiebold and Christine Steffes.

“There is a lot of camaraderie within that group, and you can see it in the frustration they give other teams,” LaVictoire said.

The offense continued to get contributions from a variety of sources last week, as well. Senior Ashley Steffes led 10 different point-scorers against Rosemount, scoring three goals and handing out five assists. Kam Corraro scored four goals and assisted on two others and Josie Laube, Chloe Rothmeier and Ashley Hessler each found the net twice.

“Kam Corraro is having a huge year, which is opening up so many opportunities for our attack players,” LaVictoire said. “Ashley Steffes and Lexi Laube continue to draw attention as well. “Ashley Hessler is patient with the ball and continues to be our quarterback on offense.”

The attackers made it a busy day for Irish goaltender Emily Huntley, who stopped 10 of 26 shots. Ruthie Fix stepped in for nine minutes and stopped eight shots.

Maggie Moeller led the Irish with a hat trick and also assisted on one goal. Britney Topor and Delaney Smith also scored goals. Farmington goaltenders Lexie Grove and Carly Simon each made three saves.

The Irish closed to within 8-4 in the second half before the Tigers pulled away.

“They showed why they are a top team in the conference and state with their team speed and ball handling ability which they used well to take over to outscore us 9-1 the rest of the way,” Rosemount coach Jeff Smith said.

The Tigers carried that offense over into last Thursday’s game against Lakeville North. Corraro piled up five more goals and Ashley Steffes and Hessler each finished with four points. Mikala Revels and Josie Laube each added a pair of goals.

“We started the game strong. We were winning ground ball battles, limiting shots on our goalie, and forcing turnovers,” LaVictoire said.

Simon and Grove once again split duties in net and combined for seven saves.

While the Tigers were defending their home turf in Farmington, the Irish were just up the road at Eastview going toe to toe with the Lightning. They led 6-4 with nine minutes left before the home team rallied for an 8-7 victory.

“It was a very solid defensive game for us and the ball control was far improved from the previous two games,” Smith said.

Moeller rang up four more goals in the loss and also controlled five draws and three ground balls. Topor scored twice and Gianna Freking forced five turnovers and controlled four draws.

Huntley kept the score close for the Irish (2-3) by making eight saves.