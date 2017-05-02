The Irish scored 107 points, 17 more than runner-up Edina. Farmington placed fifth out of nine teams with 58 points.

Arianna Passeri geared up for the Hamline Elite Meet by winning both the 100 and triple jump. Hamline champion Lexy Berger cleared 5-2 for first place in the high jump.

Another Hamline qualifier, Shae Buchman, placed second in the 100 hurdles, third behind teammate Olivia Furnstahl in the long jump, and joined Passeri, Alex Wolf and Datassa Morrissey for second place in the 4x200 relay. The Irish’s 4x100 added a third-place finish.

Ashley Hahnfeldt and Kaci Thompson added a 2-3 finish in the shot put. Hahnfeldt also placed fifth in the discus.

The Irish got fourth-place finishes from Lauren Spindler in the 100, Theresa Hausmann in the triple jump and the 4x800 relay.

Fenske and Peterson each won races for Farmington as they prepped for the Hamline Elite Meet. Fenske strolled to a 5:13 clocking in the 1,600 and Peterson continued to cut down her 800 time with a 2:17.68.

Fenske and Peterson also joined forces with Maleah Scott and Shaina Thelen for a third-place run in the 4x800. The 4x100 unit of Abby Schwartz, Sam Kramer, Anna Bowe and Madeline Hertaus added a fifth-place effort.

Other top-five individual finishes were turned in by Myiah Scott in the 100 hurdles (fifth), Sophie Hart (fourth) and Scott (fifth) in the high jump, Hertaus (fourth) in the long jump and Amanda Davenport (fourth) in the 400.

“I was very proud of our mental toughness in a very difficult meet,” Farmington coach Tom Hart said.

The Farmington boys also entered the abbreviated meet and came in fourth with 76 points.

“We used the Eagan meet as an opportunity to look into our depth,” Farmington boys coach Adam Lippold said. “We put our next best in the open events and allowed some of our top guys to either focus on one event or try something new.”

Alijah Moe ran the 400 for the first time and placed first with a time of 52.74 seconds. Justin Gutsalyuk tacked the open 100 for the first time and placed third in 11.76. Gutsalyuk also placed fifth in the 300 hurdles, just ahead of teammate Jordan Chanthakhoun, who also placed fifth in the long jump.

Zach Johnson paced the Tigers in the field events with a third-place toss in the discus and also finished fifth in the shot put.

Regan Sevenich paced the Tigers in the 1,600 with a fifth-place time of 4:45 and was part of the team’s 4-5-6-7 finish in the 800. Jaryn Newbrough set the pace with a fourth-place 2:08.25.

Makaia Childress, Alexander Hall, Maurice Houston and Colton Ralidak added a third-place run in the 4x200.