Baseball: Pitchers dominating rainy spring season

Last Monday the two South Suburban Conferences foes squared off for the first time this spring and Brady Bean outdueled Griffin Lanoue in a 3-2 Tiger victory. The Tigers followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Lakeville North Friday in Elko, while the Irish couldn’t get back on the field until Saturday when Lanoue returned to the mound for a seven-hit, 3-0 shutout of Lakeville South.

Lanoue struck out seven in an efficient 85-pitch effort that improved the Irish to 5-4 overall and moved them into a tie for sixth place in the crowded South Suburban Conference standings.

The Irish have allowed just 24 earned runs in nine games for a staff earned-run average of 2.71. The Tigers have allowed fewer than three runs per game over their last six games since surrendering 21 in their first three contests.

Lanoue got all the run support he would need in the second inning Saturday when Ethan Engdahl drew a leadoff walk and scored on an error. An inning later, Lanoue helped himself with the second of his three hits and Cole Kraemer followed with a double to make it 2-0. Engdahl then singled in another insurance run.

Five days earlier, the Irish were held scoreless over the final six innings in their loss to Farmington. Michael Nezerka drove in the winning run for the Tigers with a double in the top of the seventh, scoring No. 9 hitter Mason Spencer, who reached on a walk by relief pitcher Kraemer. Lanoue allowed two runs over the first five innings.

The rally made a winner of Tiger reliever Reed Collins, who tossed two hitless innings of relief. Bean held the Irish to two unearned runs on five hits while striking out three over five innings.

“Bean did a great job of limiting the damage and then pitching out of a couple jams later on,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “Our defense really stepped up when we needed it to.”

The two FHS pitchers also did some damage at the plate. Bean went 2 for 2 and Collins ripped a two-run double in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2.

The Tigers (4-5) got another solid day from their pitching staff Saturday in Elko, but couldn’t scratch across a run despite out-hitting the Panthers 8-5. Bean and Adam Weed each supplied two hits.

Mitch Fox started on the mound and held North to two runs over the first four innings. Zach Jakubowsky followed with two scoreless innings of relief.