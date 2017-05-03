Cross country: Revels steps down after seven seasons
Heidi Revels recently stepped down from her position as Farmington High School’s girls cross country coach.
Revels coached the Tigers for seven seasons. She brought individual runners to state four times and in 2015 guided the Tigers to their first team berth since 1989. Last fall, Farmington runners Anna Fenske and Lauren Peterson placed 1-2 at state, the highest individual finishes in school history.
“I have had a great time coaching the girls and experienced some amazing accomplishments with them. I've coached for 17 of my 24 years in education and the demands placed on coaches have become more overwhelming over time. When you feel more anxiety than excitement for coaching, it's time to let go,” Revels said. “I will miss the connection to athletes and the family we have created. It's a great group of girls who will be fun to follow.”
Revels will continue her work as a special education teacher at FHS. She has worked in the district for 16 years.