After the initial results were tabulated at the conclusion of the meet, Lakeville South was named the champion of the girls’ portion, having outscored runner-up Rosemount by two points. The next morning some adjustments were made in the results and the changes left the Cougars in front by a single point. That’s where things stood for five days until the Independent Town Pages contacted Rosemount coach Sara Hatleli and informed her that the online results now showed Rosemount scoring 189 points and Lakeville South 186.

Hatleli then contacted the athletic director in charge of track and field, Russell Reetz of Prior Lake, who verified that after fixing some mistakes in the shot put scoring, the Irish had come out on top.

“I emailed the AD at Prior Lake after reading your email and looking at the results. He confirmed that yes we did win. I'm pretty excited to announce this at practice today!” Hatleli said. “What a great way to start our most competitive part of the season! Nice lead in to True Team Sections. It was a team effort, every girl was important and helped our team do the best they could.”

The team effort lifted the Irish to their first SSC Relays championship in program history.

The value of the Irish’s depth showed itself in events like the 100 hurdles where all-stater Shae Buchman placed first, and teammates Lea Payette (10th) and Olivia Passeri (15th) each joined her in the top half of the field. Their combined efforts earned the Irish 16 points.

Buchman was also meet champion in the long jump where she was joined by teammate Kate Thompson in the top 10. Buchman added a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles, as well.

In addition to Buchman’s victories, the Irish also took individual honors in three other events. All-stater Lexy Berger cleared 10-9 in the pole vault where she was joined by teammate Lauren Spindler in 11th place; Ashley Hahnfeldt, Megan Schalliol and Morgan Longhenry combined for a 1-9-12 finish in the discus; and Datassa Morrissey, Alex Wolf , Olivia Kraemer and Jenna Eichten combined to edge Lakeville South in the 1,600 sprint medley by less than a second, another result that swung the outcome of the meet.

The Irish sprinters also contributed a third-place run in the 4x100 and a fourth-place effort in the 4x200.

Wolf and Berger also provided key points in the high jump where they tied for fourth place. Hahnfeldt followed her victory in the discus by placing sixth in the controversial shot put competition and Theresa Hausmann and Thompson went 6-10 in the triple jump.

The Irish distance crew also came up big, scoring points in four events. In the 1,600, Sydney Hansen and Dani Follett-Dion placed 6-7 and Morgan Lawler (11th) and Tess Grunklee (14th) finished in the top half of the field. Follett-Dion, Kate Beckwith and Grunklee also came in 5-6-12 in the 3,200.

The distance runners also contributed fourth-place efforts in both the distance medley and 4x800.

Farmington placed sixth in the girls’ team race with 114 points. The Tigers’ top performance came in the distance medley where Maleah Scott, Shannon McKnight, Kelsey Thelen and Anna Fenske combined for 16 points and a first-place finish. Fenske also claimed individual honors in the 1,600 where she won by 17 seconds in 5:04.50.

The Tigers placed in the top half in three other relays, claiming third in both the 800 sprint medley and 8x200 and fourth in the 4x400.

Amanda Davenport claimed second behind Berger in the pole vault, clearing 10-6. Teammate Shaina Thelen tied for sixth.

Myiah Scott was a double individual placewinner, claiming fourth in the 100 hurdles and tying with teammate Sophie Hart for seventh in the high jump.

Laura McGregor added a 10th-place finish in the 3,200.