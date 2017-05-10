Baseball: Three wins in three days

Down two runs and on their last strike in the top of the seventh inning, the Tigers rallied to tie the game thanks to a two-run single by Nick Savisik. Savisik and Reed Collins then combined for seven scoreless innings of relief, allowing for Mikey Fredrickson to finally put the Tigers in front with a two-run double in the top of the 13th inning. The 8-5 victory vaulted the team to fifth place in the SSC.

“This team has got some grit to it,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “They really believe and will battle with anyone … It was a great end to a great week.”

Adam Weed started the game-tying seventh-inning rally with a single and ended up 4-for-7 at the plate. Trevor Wright also went 4-for-7 and scored a pair of runs. Brady Bean and Sivisik each ripped three hits apiece. Sivisik’s game-tying single came on a 1-2 pitch.

“It’s what every kid dreams about and he delivered, just like so many other guys,” Graff said.

Sivisik also ended up as the winning pitcher after tossing hitless 12th and 13th innings. He came in for Collins, who went 5 1/3 innings and held Eagan to four hits. Starter Mitch Fox worked around a pair of errors while holding the Wildcats to five runs (two earned) over the first 5 2/3 innings. The three pitchers combined to strike out six and walk none.

“The depth of our pitching is really starting to show,” Graff said.

Another strong relief performance the day before, gave the Tigers the chance to rally against Prior Lake. Aydan Lewis held the Lakers to one run over the final five innings and the offense pushed across five runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 9-5 victory.

“Things didn’t start out the way we wanted, but the guys did a great job of limiting the damage early in the game,” Graff said.

The Tigers trailed 4-0 after two innings, but tied the game by plating four runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Bean, Fredrickson, Collins, Sam Wilson and Mason Spencer all had singles during the rally.

Prior Lake moved back ahead with a run in the top of the sixth inning, but the bottom of the frame belonged to the home team. Collins started things with a double, the first of four straight hits, and the Tigers ended up sending 10 batters to the plate.

Collins, Spencer, Wright and Fredrickson each ended up with two of the team’s 12 hits.

The Tigers opened the week by rolling past Apple Valley 9-2 last Tuesday.

Bean paced the office with four hits, including three doubles and drove in four runs. Fredrickson smashed his first home run of the season over the left field wall as part of a 2-for-4 day and Adam Weed ripped two hits and scored three times.

Bean also started on the mound and held Apple Valley to two runs while fanning four over five innings. Collins followed with two innings of scoreless relief.

The Tigers (7-5) resumed conference play this week with games against Lakeville South, Burnsville, Shakopee and Eastview.