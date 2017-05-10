Girls lacrosse: Tigers bounce back from first loss

“For the longest time for the juniors and seniors it has come down to them and Prior Lake, even since youth. This was a game where we mentally beat ourselves. Prior Lake is a really good team, we just weren't mentally checked into that game,” Farmington coach Steph LaVictoire said. “We lost a lot of the draws and we didn't transition the ball like we have been. There were too many turnovers on our end, especially in the first half. We didn't capitalize on opportunities.”

LaVictoire said the silver lining to the game was her team outscoring the Lakers 5-3 in the second half. Kam Corraro accounted for four of the Tigers’ goals and Josie Laube scored a hat trick. Ashley Steffes netted one goal and assisted on three others.

The Lakers made it a busy day for goaltender Carly Simon, who faced 20 shots and stopped seven.

The Tigers got back on track two days later, rolling by Burnsville 18-4 on their home turf.

The trio of Corraro, Laube and Steffes piled up 17 points. Corraro scored five goals, Laube turned in another hat trick and Steffes scored four goals and assisted on four others.

Mikala Revels added a pair of goals and Ashley Hessler picked up two assists. Brooke Hapuku added her first career varsity goal.

Goaltender Lexie Grove had to make just three saves to keep the Blaze in check.

“We came out hungry and wanting to get back into the win column. We moved the ball efficiently and we didn't play selfish. We got a lot of girls involved in this one,” LaVictoire said.

The Tigers got out to another good start Saturday, but eventually had to score two late goals to rally past East Ridge 9-8.

Josie Laube picked up her third hat trick of the week and Lexi Laube and Steffes each scored a pair of goals. Steffes also tallied a trio of assists.

Grove finished with five saves.

The Tigers picked up their third win in a row Monday at Eagan. Information from this game wasn’t available at press time. The team takes an 8-1 record into its next contest Thursday, May 11, at Eastview.

“We are looking forward to a two-game week this week. Three games against conference teams and state-ranked East Ridge was a big week for the girls,” LaVictoire said.