Softball: Tigers tackle tough SSC stretch

The Tigers opened the challenging stretch by edging fourth-place Burnsville 3-2 despite recording just one hit. They followed that up with a 4-2 home loss the next day against first-place Prior Lake, and then fell behind four runs early last Thursday in a 5-2 setback against third-place Eagan.

At 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the league, the Tigers still stood in second place with seven games left in the regular season.

“We had a tough schedule this week against some tough teams,” Farmington coach Paul Harrington said. “We took a couple bumps, but it is a long season and we will bounce back.”

The Tigers trailed 2-0 last Tuesday in Burnsville before coming from behind to win. They plated their first run in the top of the fifth courtesy of three walks and an error. An inning later, Emma Frost tied the game by mashing a solo home run. Taylor Jasper came around to score the go-ahead tally after walking to lead off the eighth. She moved to second on a bunt, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on another Burnsville error.

“The girls worked their pitcher to a lot of full counts. It eventually paid off as their pitcher threw a lot of pitches and in the end yielded a lot of walks, which we eventually capitalized on,” Harrington said.

Meanwhile, starter Becca Silber held the Blaze scoreless over the final five innings as she improved to 5-0.

Maddie Muelken got the start the next day against Prior Lake and was outdueled as the Lakers grabbed sole possession of first place with a 4-2 win.

Muelken and Olivia Hazelbaker each supplied two of Farmington’s six hits. Hazelbaker and Elly Rust each came through with RBI singles.

“We played a great game, maybe our best all-around effort for the season, but we just came up a little short,” Harrington said. “It was a fun game to coach. Like usual, our girls gave it everything they had.”

The Tigers came up short again against Eagan. After falling behind 4-0, they got just two back on a two-run single by Silber.

The Tigers play the fourth of four straight games Thursday, May 11, against Eastview in Apple Valley.