Baseball: Tigers walk off against Eastview

“We dug ourselves a pretty good hole,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “In the end, we were able to execute several bunts and cleaned things up on defense to come out with a big win against a really good team. The guys did a great job not letting a rough start get them out of it.”

Brady Bean kept the Tigers in the game by holding Eastview to one unearned run over the final four innings. Wright, Brettin, Zach Jakubowsky and Sam Wilson each tallied a pair of hits and Mikey Fredrickson drove in two runs.

The win evened Farmington’s record at 8-8 heading into the final four games of the regular season.

The Tigers opened the week with a 4-2 home loss to Lakeville South on May 8. The offense produced just six hits and didn’t get on the board until the seventh inning when Wright, Aydan Lewis, Adam Weed and Michael Nezerka strung together singles.

Bean took the loss on the mound despite holding the Cougars to two runs on four hits over five innings.

The offense continued to struggle a day later against Burnsville. The Tigers managed just four hits while committing five defensive miscues and walking six batters in a 7-1 loss to the Blaze on May 9.

“We didn’t play Farmington baseball like we have been lately,” Graff said. “Our pitchers continue to do a great job for us as our team ERA is 2.83, but we made too many mistakes tonight — on the bases, in the field and just didn’t bring the energy and focus we need.”

The Tigers close out the South Suburban Conference season with another contest against Burnsville today at Alimagnet Park. They finish the regular season with a nonconference game May 23 at Rochester John Marshall.