Girls lacrosse: No. 5 Tigers take 9-1 record into final week

The Tigers earned a pair of South Suburban Conference road wins last week, starting with a 13-6 decision May 8 at Eagan. They surged to a 6-1 lead by halftime and went on to avenge a disappointing loss to the Wildcats last season.

“We felt like we were in control this whole game. We won the battles for 50-50 ground balls,” Farmington coach Steph LaVictoire said. “We were the hungry team in this one, and part of that may have been because we lost a heartbreaker last year in OT to Eagan, but we are also playing good lacrosse right now.”

Senior Kam Corraro rang up a team-high five goals and handed out two assists for the Tigers, giving her over 100 career points. Fellow 100-point scorer Ashley Steffes added one goal and three assists and Josie Laube and Ashley Hessler each scored twice.

Farmington High School goaltender Lexie Grove finished with five saves.

Three days later, the Tigers made the trip to Apple Valley to take on Eastview and came away with a 14-10 victory. Steffes accounted for five of the goals and Corraro was right behind with four. Justine Beal added a pair of goals.

Grove stopped two Eastview shots.

“The second half we came out a little flat, but at the end we were back to our normal selves,” LaVictoire said. “We got a lot of people in, which is good. A lot of the girls are able to play a secondary position, as well, which is nice.”

The Tigers began a challenging final week of the regular season Tuesday, May 16, when they faced fourth-ranked Apple Valley. They close out the schedule Tuesday, May 23, against three-time defending section champion Lakeville South.