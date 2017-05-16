Track and field: Tigers play host to True Team section meet

The Tigers scored 828.5 points, about 100 off the pace of runner-up Lakeville North. Lakeville South won the True Team section title with 1,125 points.

“The girls team made a serious push for second place and fell just short,” Farmington coach Tom Hart said. “Our team competed quite well.”

Record and Peterson each captured victory in a pair of events for the Tigers. Record swept the 100 (PR of 12.47 seconds) and 200 and Peterson pulled away for first place in the 800 and 1,600. Fenske warmed up with a second-place showing in the 1,600 before breaking out for a school-record time of 10 minutes, 34.51 seconds in winning the 3,200 by over a minute.

Davenport broke 35 feet to win the triple jump and also placed fourth in both the 400 and pole vault. Scott won the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 15.30 and cleared 5-0 for fourth in the high jump.

Other top-10 finishes were turned in by Emily Schaffer in the 300 hurdles (seventh), Sam Kramer in the long jump (eighth) and Taylor Trochlil in the high jump (ninth).

The Tigers’ best relay finish came in the 4x100 where they placed second.

On the boys side, the Tigers finished in the middle of the pack with a fifth-place total of 751 points. The Lakeville South boys completed the sweep, scoring 1,087 points.

“I’ll take the fifth place knowing we had 31 underclassmen and three seniors,” Farmington coach Adam Lippold said. “It only has me excited for the future. Those underclassmen work extremely hard and all want to get better.”

The Tigers’ strongest event was the 400 where Alijah Moe and Regan Sevenich placed 3-4. They just missed placing two runners in the top 10 in both distance races, with Noah Revels and Carter Altmann placing 3-11 in the 3,200 and Nolan Levack and Revels coming in 7-11 in the 1,600.

Maurice Houston led the way in the sprints, placing sixth in both the 100 and 200. Jordan Chanthakhoun was a double placewinner, as well, earning fifth in the triple jump and 10th in the 110 hurdles. Alexander Hall added a 10th-place effort in the 300 hurdles.

Zachary Johnson placed seventh in the discus.

In the relays, the Tigers placed second in the 4x800 (Sevenich, Jaryn Newbrough, Michael Cardinal and Aaron Kruse), third in the 4x200 and fifth in the 4x400.