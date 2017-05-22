The Tigers were consistently competitive with their metro neighbors in non-conference matchups and tournament play, and were coming off two trips to the state tournament in the previous three years. Three years later, the Tigers can say they’re much more than just competitive. After placing sixth and fifth, respectively, in their first two years in the league, the Tigers wrapped up year No. 3 with a 17-0 rout of Lakeville South last Tuesday, clinching second place in the 10-team league.

The team took a 17-3 record, a seven-game winning streak and a No. 5 ranking in Class 4A into its Section 1AAAA opener Tuesday, May 23, against Owatonna. Their path to a fourth state trip in the last six years would likely go through top-seeded New Prague (18-2).

“We had a very good regular season. Our girls did a great job and were consistent in all phases of the game all season long,” Farmington coach Paul Harrington said. “But that is all behind us. The second season now begins as we are focusing on the section playoffs. We need to turn our game up another notch.”

It will be tough to find another notch for the offense after it piled up 17 runs on 14 hits in just four innings last Tuesday. Emma Frost started the blowout with yet another three-run home run in the first inning and her teammates quickly joined in on the fun. Olivia Hazelbaker went 3 for 3 with four three runs scored and four RBI and Emily Berdan went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, as well. Elly Rust added a pair of singles, scored twice and drove in three.

“Our bats really came out hot. That along with a strong pitching performance and errorless ball completed the day and the regular season.”

Senior pitcher Maddie Muelken took advantage of the strong defensive support while holding South two two hits. She takes a 10-3 record into the playoffs.

It was Muelken’s second two-hitter in as many days as she held Northfield in check last Monday throughout the Tigers’ 4-1 win over their former Missota Conference rivals.

The Tigers trailed 1-0 until the fourth when they pushed across all four runs. Rust started the rally by drawing a walk. Katelyn Abraham followed with a game-tying double and Taylor Jasper and Hazelbaker came through with RBI doubles.

“It was a tough game. Northfield came ready to play,” Harrington said. “The lower part of the batting order got us going. Hopefully we can keep a balanced attack like that going as we head into the playoffs.”