Baseball: Tigers upset No. 6 North, clinch .500 SSC finish

The Tigers outslugged sixth-ranked Lakeville North 7-5 in their Senior Night home finale Friday, May 19, and then led for much of their SSC finale Monday, May 22, at No. 7 Burnsville before falling 4-3 at Alimagnet Park.

The loss left the Tigers at 9-9 in the conference, in a tie for fifth with Shakopee. The Section 1AAAA tournament begins Saturday, May 27.

“(Burnsville) was a tough one. We played well enough to win and pitched well enough to win, but we missed executing some plays that really hurt us. We missed some signs and didn’t execute our bunts good enough,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “But, it was our third team in four games rated in the top 10 in state and we beat the other two (Eastview and North), and only lost by one tonight. So, we’re still playing well and can compete with everyone. We have a lot of confidence and we’re getting ready for sections coming up.”

The Tigers led 2-0 early on, but Burnsville standout and projected MLB first-round draft pick Sam Carlson launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the game. It was 3-2 Farmington in the sixth when Carlson belted another two-run home run to put the Blaze in front.

Leadoff man Adam Weed and No. 9 hitter Mason Spencer each tallied two hits for Farmington.

Starting pitcher Mitch Fox went the first 5 1/3 innings and struck out six before Reed Collins came in to get the last two outs.

The Tiger pitching staff got the big outs it needed Friday, May 19, against Lakeville North. Fox, Collins and starter Brady Bean combined to give up 16 hits and walk three, but stranded 14 Panther runners on base, including eight in scoring position. They combined for just one strikeout, but were backed by a defense that made 20 plays without committing an error.

“It wasn’t quite the game we thought it would be. We thought it would be more of a pitcher’s duel, but both teams did a great job of putting the ball in play and played really good defense,” Graff said. “It was a back and forth game where we did just enough to win — timely hitting, three successful bunts, including a suicide squeeze, and a flawless defense.”

Mason Spencer got the Tigers on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. Sam Wilson scored after the first of his four hits, and sparked a four-run fourth inning with another single. Collins, Trevor Wright and Bean all followed with run-scoring hits to make it 5-2 Tigers.

An inning later, Collins roped a go-ahead RBI triple and scored on Nick Savisik’s squeeze bunt.

Collins then took the mound to start the sixth and scattered five North hits over two scoreless innings to pick up the save. Three singles loaded the bases before he coaxed a fly out to end the game.