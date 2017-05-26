Track and Field: Trio of conference champs leads Tigers

The Tigers scored 95 points to finish six off the pace of fourth-place Eagan. They placed eighth last year with 55 points.

Record, a senior, ran to personal-best times in both of her prelim races on her way to a sweep of the sprint events. She clocked in at 12.31 seconds in the 100 prelims before running 12.33 in Wednesday’s finals at Lakeville South High School. In the 200, she blazed to a 25.63 clocking in the prelims and followed that up with a 25.81 in the finals.

Record also contributed a leg to the Tigers’ fifth-place 4x200 where she joined Shannon McKnight, Lexi Bray and Madeline Hertaus.

Fenske and Peterson pulled away to 1-2 finishes in both the 3,200 and 1,600, just as they did last fall at the Class 2A state cross country meet. Fenske, an eighth-grader, took top honors in the 3,200, running to a personal-best and school-record time of 10 minutes, 26.19 seconds that smashed the previous conference record by 19 seconds.

Peterson overtook Fenske in the 1,600 finals, besting the previous conference record by seven seconds with a time of 4:56.29. Fenske was right behind at 4:56.75.

Peterson also tried her hand at the 400 and placed eighth in the finals. Teammate Amanda Davenport placed seventh in the 400 and also led the Tigers in the triple jump, where she came up four inches shy of first place with a second-place distance of 36 feet, 1 inch, and the pole vault where she cleared 9-6 for fifth place.

Shaina Thelen added a seventh-place finish in the pole vault.

Myiah Scott contributed eight points for the Tigers with her second-place finish in the 100 hurdles. She finished behind only Rosemount all-stater Shae Buchman, running a personal-best time of 15.28 seconds.

On the boys side, the Tigers finished ninth with 25 points. Their top finish came in the 4x800 relay where Regan Sevenich, Michael Cardinal, Caden Speikers and Aaron Kruse combined for a second-place time of 8:17.66.

“Our 4x800 ran really well to take second place. Even more exciting, we did it with two sophomores and two freshmen,” Farmington coach Adam Lippold said. “The guys stepped up and ran near the red zone the entire race. Each took the first lap out harder than any other point this season and still finished with composure.”

Kruse also ran the open 800 and set a new school freshman record with a prelim time of 2:00.37. He went on to place sixth in the finals.

The Tigers got a scoring double in the pole vault where Andrew Domnick cleared 10-6 for seventh place and Jackson Meier tied for eighth, clearing 10 feet.

Maurice Houston qualified for finals in both the 100 and 200, but was unable to compete.

Noah Revels just missed the podium in the 3,200, running a 10th-place and 11-second PR of 10:08.90.

“We saw many personal bests and it’s hard to be disappointed when kids make great improvements. They gave their best and in track we can see the results as proof,” Lippold said.

The Tigers will be back at Lakeville South June 1 and 3 for the Section 1AA Championships.