College lacrosse: Four former Tigers receive honors at Missouri Valley College
Four former Farmington lacrosse players were part of the Missouri Valley College men’s lacrosse team that won its second straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season championship and reached the NAIA national tournament semifinals where it finished with a record of 14-2.
Sophomore midfielder Ryan Barnes was chosen as the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Year and as a first-team All-American for the second straight year. He was also named all-conference and selected as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Junior long stick midfielder Dan Block was also named an All-American for the second straight year after leading the team in ground balls and turnovers caused. The all-conference selection finished in the top six in the nation in both categories.
Senior defender Alex Aubrecht was a first-team all-conference selection and named second-team All-American.
Junior defender Matt Heinzerling-Weise was chosen all-conference second team for the second straight year.