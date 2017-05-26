Sophomore midfielder Ryan Barnes was chosen as the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Year and as a first-team All-American for the second straight year. He was also named all-conference and selected as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Junior long stick midfielder Dan Block was also named an All-American for the second straight year after leading the team in ground balls and turnovers caused. The all-conference selection finished in the top six in the nation in both categories.

Senior defender Alex Aubrecht was a first-team all-conference selection and named second-team All-American.

Junior defender Matt Heinzerling-Weise was chosen all-conference second team for the second straight year.