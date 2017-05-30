Baseball: Tigers advance to Section 1AAAA semifinals

Senior Mitch Fox outdueled Kansas State commit Alex Belch of Rochester John Marshall 2-0 in Saturday’s playoff opener, and then the Tigers busted out their bats in an 8-3 romp over New Prague Monday at Mayo Field in Rochester.

The wins advance the third-seeded Tigers (12-9) to Saturday’s section semifinals against Lakeville North (17-5) at Dundas Memorial Park. The teams split during South Suburban Conference play.

“Our guys are really playing within themselves and not trying to do too much,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence and it shows.”

The Tigers showed that confidence at the plate Monday, clubbing four extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs. Adam Weed and Trevor Wright jumpstarted the offense by leading off the game with back-to-back hits and coming around to score. Senior Sam Wilson followed with a two-run home run in the third and senior Reed Collins belted a two-run bomb of his own in the fifth. Trevor Brettin contributed two of the team’s nine hits, including an RBI single in the third, and Mikey Fredrickson clubbed a triple.

Meanwhile, starter Brady Bean held New Prague to three runs over the first five innings. Collins followed with scoreless, hitless innings of relief.

“We were clicking in every facet of the game today. Timely hitting, good pitching and a strong defense - everything you need to make a run in sections,” Graff said.

Pitching, defense and one timely hit were enough to get the Tigers past John Marshall in the first round.

A walk, a hit by pitch and a pair of stolen bases put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the first and Wilson came through with the Tigers’ only hit of the game, a squibbing ground ball that bounced past the second baseman and allowed two runs to score.

Fox took care of the rest, holding the Rockets to three hits with his fastball and varying speeds of curveball. He needed just 84 pitches to register the complete game shutout.

“Fox was Fox again. Even when guys did get on, our defense was outstanding. Fredrickson threw out his 12th runner attempting to steal (out of 19 for the season), Collins made several spectacular plays at third and we turned a double play, all of which really limited their chances,” Graff said.

John Marshall’s only threat came in the fourth when its leadoff hitter reached with a double. Fox responded by coaxing a pair of groundouts to third and a fly to center.