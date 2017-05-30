Softball: Walk-off wild pitch sends Tigers to section semis

Trailing 3-0 after sixth-seeded Rochester Mayo connected for a three-run home run in the top of the third inning, the Tigers chipped away for single runs in the third, fifth, seventh and ninth innings to preserve their spot in the winner’s bracket at Todd Park in Austin. They took a 19-3 record and a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday’s showdown with top-seeded New Prague. The Trojans edged Lakeville North by an identical 4-3 score in the other quarterfinal.

The Tigers were down to their last out against Mayo before senior Emily Berdan came through with an RBI double into the gap to make it 3-3. Senior Maddie Muelken shut down the Spartans in the eighth and ninth innings, putting the finishing touches on her nine-strikeout performance, setting up a dramatic bottom of the ninth.

Taylor Jasper, Caitie Dully and Berdan started the frame with three straight singles, the final two coming on bunts. The rally looked like it might fizzle when Mayo turned a 1-2-3 double play, but soon after Dully raced home on a wild pitch to give the Tigers the victory.

“This was a thrilling extra-inning playoff game. Both teams really played hard and nobody wanted to lose,” Farmington coach Paul Harrington said. “Our kids just came through again, which was a reflection of our whole season. These kids never quit.”

Berdan finished the game 3 for 4 and drove in three of the team’s four runs. Katelyn Abraham doubled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the fifth.

The Tigers needed a couple big hits late in the game to advance past Owatonna 3-0 in last Tuesday’s first-round game in Farmington. Elly Rust broke a scoreless tie in the fourth by lifting a two-out, two-run triple just inside the right field foul line and Emma Frost smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.

That was all the run support necessary for Muelken, who tossed a six-hit shutout.

“Hits were hart to come by in our first playoff game, but we strung a couple hits together and then Elly came through with a big hit,” Harrington said. “It was a good start to the section playoffs. Our defense was flawless in addition to Maddie and Emily working great together again. We will need that defense and pitching to go all the way.”

The Tigers are gunning for their fourth state tournament berth in six years.