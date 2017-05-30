Boys hockey: Marsh named new head coach

Marsh has been coaching hockey since 1985 and most recently served as an assistant coach for the Tigers last winter.

“Marsh brings strong relationships with our community as well as a passion for helping students achieve their highest aspirations to his new position. His passion for hockey brings great energy to the program and the school community is excited to see that play out next season,” the Farmington athletic department stated in a press release.

Marsh will be the Tigers’ fourth head coach in the last five seasons. After Greg May led the Tigers to a 38-18-2 record and a state tournament berth in two seasons, Lee Goren coached the team to a 9-17-1 mark last winter. He resigned on April 4.