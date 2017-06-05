Softball: Tigers tame Trojans, advance to state tournament

Last week the Tigers returned the favor, defeating the Trojans 3-2 and 8-7 in a pair of epic extra-inning battles to advance to their fourth state tournament in the last six years.

The fifth-ranked Tigers trailed in both games, but came up with clutch hits time and time again to stay alive. They were down 4-2 with two outs in the sixth inning of last Thursday’s finals before Taylor Jasper and Emily Berdan singled, setting the stage for Caitie Dully’s go-ahead three-run home run. Farmington’s three-run lead disappeared when the seventh-ranked Trojans plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score, but Elly Rust finally put the Tigers in front for good with her third game-winning hit of the tournament, a double into the gap in the top of the ninth inning that scored Tarah DeCroock all the way from first base.

Senior pitcher Maddie Muelken then shut down New Prague in the bottom of the ninth to preserve her fourth win of the tournament and set off yet another celebration on the infield at Todd Park in Austin.

The Tigers take a 21-3 record and an 11-game winning streak into their first-round game June 8 against fourth-seeded Park of Cottage Grove at the Class 4A state tournament.

“Our girls showed their determination and refused to lose. We have been consistent and resilient all year long. Things looked dim a few times in this game, but our girls never gave up and battled back. We are very proud of our girls,” Farmington coach Paul Harrington said. “We have had a mammoth season so far. We are thrilled to be the Section 1AAAA representative at the state tournament. Now it is off to Mankato and we hope to represent Farmington well.”

The Tigers survived some sloppy play in last Tuesday’s semifinal meeting with New Prague. They committed four errors, which allowed the Trojans to plate two runs on just two hits. Run-scoring hits by Olivia Hazelbaker and DeCroock kept the score even until the eighth when Muelken led off with a single and Rust ripped a walk-off double to score pinch runner Katelyn Hand.

“Our defense faltered a bit, but our girls fought hard and we recovered from those mistakes. But ironically our defense and strong pitching won the game for us. Caitie Dully made some huge defensive plays at second base to rob them of a couple hits. And Maddie was superlative on the mound and Emily called a great game behind the plate, as that battery combination only yielded two hits.”

It was New Prague whose mistakes proved costly a day later in the finals. Four miscues helped the Tigers plate one run in the first and two in the seventh before a DeCroock reached on the Trojans’ fifth error to lead off the ninth.

Rust hit an RBI single in the seventh before driving in DeCroock with the winning run in the ninth. Muelken finished with a pair of RBI singles and also struck out seven as she improved her record to 14-3.

“This was a battle of two heavyweights. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 in the state and both really wanted the state tournament berth,” Harrington said. “This game was always in doubt until the final out was recorded.”

As the No. 5 seed, the Tigers will take on No. 4 seed Park of Cottage Grove in the first round of the 4A state tournament June 8 at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The Wolfpack lost to Eagan 15-1 in the section tournament before coming back to defeat the Wildcats 9-6 in the finals.

Farmington has a record of 102-46 over the last six years, but has gone 0-2 in each of its previous three state tournament appearances.