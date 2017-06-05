Girls track: Tigers triumph in Section 1AA

The Tigers stood at 95 points again after Saturday’s Section 1AA Championships, and this time it was just enough. They entered the final event, the 4x400 relay, three points ahead South, and the foursome of Amanda Davenport, Anna Fenske, Shannon McKnight and Lauren Peterson were able to race to a fourth-place finish, securing the Tigers’ 95-93 team victory over the Cougars and the first section title in program history.

The team will send five athletes in seven events to the Class 2A state meet, which begins June 9 at Hamline University in St. Paul.

“The section meet was a wonderful experience for our team,” Farmington coach Tom Hart said. “The meet came down to the 4x400 and our team knew they had to finish strong and they did. They were less than a second from qualifying for state and truly showed determination. It was a great moment for our program and we truly enjoyed the celebration that ensued after hearing our team named the champions.”

Fenske and Peterson will return to Hamline in two events. The duo placed 1-2 in the 3,200 and 1,600 at the section meet, just as they did at last fall’s Class 2A state cross-country meet. Fenske ran a season-best time of 4 minutes, 54.72 seconds in the 1,600 to best Peterson by 12 seconds and cruised through the muggy conditions last Thursday to win the 3,200 in 10:41.68.

Fenske placed seventh in both the distance races as a seventh-grader at last spring’s state meet. Peterson placed third in the 1,600 in 4:52 and has run 4:56 this spring.

Senior Emma Record will also make a return trip to state. She captured the Section 1AA title in the 100, an event she placed 15th in at state last year, with a time of 12.34. She just missed another trip in the 200 where she placed third in 25.68, less than a quarter of a second beyond the qualifying standard.

Farmington will also be represented at state by a pair of first-time qualifiers, section champions Myiah Scott and Davenport. Scott, a sophomore, won the 100 hurdles at the section meet with a personal-best time of 14.81 seconds. Davenport, a senior and all-state gymnast for the Tigers, advanced with a career-best triple jump of 37-1. Both athletes also provided critical points in other field events, with Davenport placing third in the pole vault and Scott tying for sixth place with teammate Sophie Hart in the high jump.

The Tiger foursome of Abby Schwartz, Calie Schwartz, Anna Bowe and Lauren Slayton added four points with a fifth-place finish in the 4x100.