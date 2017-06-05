Sophomores Regan Sevenich and Michael Cardinal and freshmen Caden Speikers and Aaron Kruse qualified the Tigers for the event for the fifth straight year with a second-place run at Saturday’s Section 1AA Championships at Lakeville South. The foursome bested their seed time by over four seconds with a clocking of 8 minutes, 13.41 seconds. They finished less than half a second off the pace of first-place Lakeville South.

It was the highest finish at the meet for the Farmington boys, who placed 13th with 19 points.

“They all ran composed,” Farmington coach Adam Lippold said. “I can’t wait to see them in a flight at Hamline. They always seem to find themselves in the mix, from the Mankato Showcase meet indoors to the SSC Championships and nearly winning sections. I’m really proud of their hard work and dedication to the sport.”

Sevenich and Kruse also made the 800 finals. Sevenich placed sixth in 2:03.80 after running 2-flat in the prelims, and Kruse came in eighth in 2:04.80.

Freshman Noah Revels also provided points in the 3,200, running a personal-best time of 10:04.31 to place seventh.

The Tigers added a sixth-place run in the 4x100 relay and placed seventh in the 4x200.

The state track meet is June 9-10 at Hamline University in St. Paul.