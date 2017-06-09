Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Softball: Frost's blast makes Farmington walk-off winners at 4A state

    By Matt Steichen on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:47 p.m.
    1 / 8
    2 / 8
    3 / 8
    4 / 8
    5 / 8
    6 / 8
    7 / 8
    8 / 8

    The Farmington softball team captured the school's first-ever state team championship in any sport today when Emma Frost blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning in Mankato to defeat Anoka, 1-0.

    Senior pitcher Maddie Muelken tossed 17 straight shutout innings in back to back shutouts of the Class 4A tournament's top two seeds, Anoka and defending champion Chanhassen. The Tigers won 14 straight games to close out a 24-3 season.

    For more on the Tigers' run to the state title, check out next week's print edition of the Independent Town Pages.

    Explore related topics:sports
    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@rivertowns.net
    (651) 460-6606
    Advertisement