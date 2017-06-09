Softball: Frost's blast makes Farmington walk-off winners at 4A state
The Farmington softball team captured the school's first-ever state team championship in any sport today when Emma Frost blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning in Mankato to defeat Anoka, 1-0.
Senior pitcher Maddie Muelken tossed 17 straight shutout innings in back to back shutouts of the Class 4A tournament's top two seeds, Anoka and defending champion Chanhassen. The Tigers won 14 straight games to close out a 24-3 season.
