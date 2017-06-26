The Rosemount 9AAA baseball team won the Woodbury Tournament over the weekend.
Front row, left to right: Cullen George, Jackson Agee, Jack Japel, Isaac Harder, Andrew Slater.
Middle row, left to right: Evan Boll, Jackson Fredrickson, Oliver Goren, Reid Blackwood, Cade Sherman, Levi Cinnamo, Ben Lillemoen.
Back row, left to right: Coaches Crissy Harder, Brad Fredrickson, John Japel, Lee Goren, Jon Lillemoen.
1 / 4
The Farmington 8U girls fastpitch softball team took first in Rosemount Shamrock Shakedown Tournament June 10.
Top row, left to right: Sophia McLay-Zellmer, Lauren Keicker, Aubrey Lee, Olivia Schommer, Gianna Carpentier, Maya Preston. Bottom row, left to right: Scarlett Hendrick, Layla Garofalo, Emily Herda, Taliah Cannaday, Madison Seppala, Layla Sirek.
2 / 4
The 11AAA Farmington baseball team placed second at the Shakopee Tournament.
Back row, left to right: Coach Jason Kesti, Coach Tony Carlson, Coach Brian Boyles, and Coach Greg Carlson.
Middle row, left to right: Tyler Ruesink, Cyrus Elrod, Kelin Rasmussen, Brandon Hrncir, Tanner Rezny, Josh Berreth, and Dalton Kesti.
Front row, left to right: Ethan Bombardier, Tyler Carlson, Brock Boyles, Sam Carlson, and Dillon Carlson.
3 / 4
The Rosemount U10 baseball team won the championship last weekend at the Bait Bucket Tournament.
Players included: Beau Simonson, Ben Pace, Ben Anderson, Jaxson Marx, Garrett Birr, Payton Sickel, Luca Pedri, Carter Harris, Carter Ganser, Jackson Kendrick, Tyler Albers, Drew Molenaar, Micah Eckholm, Tate Sickman, Jack Burke, Max Jones, Maverick Hahs, Owen Sorseleil, Isaac Berberena, Brady Struble, Wyatt Seleski. Coaches: Larry Kendrick, Chris Sickel, Jake Kendrick.
4 / 4
Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.