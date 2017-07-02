DeCroock wins national Gold Glove award at Augsburg

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams honor the top defensive players in all divisions of college and high school baseball. Nine players, selected by position, are named to each divisional team. One of three Division III outfielders on the squad, DeCroock is the first Augsburg player to ever earn the Division III Gold Glove Team honor. He was also named to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Defensive Team this season.

On the season, DeCroock did not have an error in 106 fielding chances, with 102 putouts and four assists. He had the second-most fielding chances (most among outfielders) and the most putouts of any of the 13 MIAC baseball players who had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage this

season. A two-year starter in the outfield, DeCroock has yet to commit an error in his college career in 141 chances (137 putouts, four assists).

In his three seasons (79 games, 55 starts), DeCroock is hitting .281 (47-of-167), with 40 runs scored, eight doubles, a triple, home run and 27 RBI, with a .359 slugging percentage, .349 on-base percentage, 16 walks and 14 stolen bases in 18 attempts. He hit .291 this season with seven doubles, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored.

Under 13th-year head coach Keith Bateman, Augsburg finished 19-21 overall, 7-13 in MIAC play in 2017. The Auggies have recorded 18 or more wins in 10 of Bateman's 13 years as the Auggies' mentor.