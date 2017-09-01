Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Super Bowl rings to tour Minn.

    By Forum News Service on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:58 p.m.
    The Super Bowl 50 recognizing the Denver Broncos 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in 2016 is seen at the NFL Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center Feb. 2, 2017. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

    MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis-based Jostens and the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee plan to bring the jeweler’s 33 championship rings it has created for Super Bowl winners on tour.

    The tour starts in Minneapolis Sept. 5 with a six-day run at the Star Tribune Atrium at Capella Tower. The rings will then be on display for the Vikings’ Sept. 11 home opener in Vikings Plaza.

    Other dates include Sept. 12-18 at Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji, Sept 19-24 at the Steele County History Museum in Owatonna, Sept. 25-Oct. 1 at the DECC Sports Arena in Duluth as well as later dates in Rochester, St. Paul, Bloomington and St. Cloud.

    For more information, see www.mnsuperbowl.com.

    Explore related topics:sportssuper bowlNFLJostensminnesotaVikings
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement