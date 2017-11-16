Farmington athletes commit to playing in college

"College sports are fun and fantastic, but it is the relationship you build with people that you meet on the bus rides and some of you may go on planes," Farmington High School athletics and activities director Bill Tschida said. "There are a certain games you remember and I think it enhances your college experience."

Abby Bollig signed to play hockey at DIII Augsburg for the Auggies in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Christine Steffes will play lacrosse at Davenport University in Michigan for the Panthers. Davenport is a DII program that plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Ellie Moser, coming off of her fall tennis season, will play hockey at DII Bemidji State University for the Beavers. They play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Emma Frost, who helped Farmington win a state championship in softball last season, has signed to play softball for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Bulldogs also play in the NSIC.

Emma Kohlbeck, another Tigers lacrosse player, committed to play for the DIII University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Lexi Bray will swim for another NSIC school, the DII Minnesota State University-Moorhead Dragons.

Mikey Fredrickson will continue his play on the diamond and join the DII Minnesota State University-Mankato Mavericks' baseball team. The Mavericks are another NSIC competitor.

Not pictured is Delayna Ponds, who also signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the North Iowa Area Community College Trojans, part of NJCAA.

According to the NCAA website, only 6 percent of all high school athletes go on to compete in NCAA Division I, II or III athletics (about 480,000 student-athletes in total). Another further 60,000 compete at the NAIA level.