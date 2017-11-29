Farmington boys' hockey wins season opener

Starting 1-0

The Tiger boys started fast and never looked back at Rochester Mayo last week. They scored two goals in the first period to take a quick 2-0 lead. Junior forward Mason Enright scored the first goal of the season, assisted by fellow juniors Josh Ask and Zach Willis. At the end of the period, sophomore Ryan Rouleau scored with help from Willis and senior Ethan Gauer.

While Mayo was able to grab a goal at the start of the second period, the Tigers quickly answered thanks to Ask (assisted by Gauer and Enright).

Farmington then closed the game out with three goals in the third, two from Willis (assisted by Gauer, Enright and Ask) and the last from sophomore Reed Kadrlik (with help from sophomores Zach Walton and Aaron Gruber).

This week, the Farmington boys host Rochester John Marshall on Thursday, Nov. 30, and then travel to St. Thomas Academy on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Goals everywhere

The Farmington girls brought home the sweep last week with two wins at home where they piled up 13 goals. The Tigers beat Rochester Lourdes 9-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and then beat Eden Prairie 4-3 on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Against Lourdes, senior Ellie Moser had an astounding four goals for Farmington, one in the first period and three in the second. Two of her goals were unassisted, while the remaining came with help from junior Megan Bernu and freshmen Jayden Seifert and Carly Lancaster.

Also scoring in the first period was freshman Brenna Fuhrman, assisted by eighth-grader Claire Enright. The Tigers led 2-1 after the first period before blowing the game wide open in the second.

Farmington scored six goals in the second period, including the three from Moser. Starting the scoring off in the period was junior Jenna Gerold unassisted. Less than two minutes later, junior Marissa Agerter scored with help from Bernu. Then came two straight goals from Moser before Seifert scored on her own. Moser closed out the period with her last goal. In the third period, senior Gabriella Hudson added the last goal to seal the 9-1 win.

The Tigers started off fast against Eden Prairie, scoring two goals in the first period to take the lead. Agerter scored first and then senior Savanna Tucker, both assisted by Gerold. Eden Prairie scored two goals in the second period to tie the game and both teams exchanged scores in the third period to stay tied at three each. The game-winning goal came from junior Bailey Kelley, assisted by Agerter and senior Carly Simon just over 12 minutes into the third.

Farmington hosted Owatonna on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the last game of their five-game home stand. They then travel to Burnsville on Thursday, Nov. 30.