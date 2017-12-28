Farmington Sports 2017: Year in Review

Farmington softball are state champs

The Farmington Tiger softball team won the 2017 class 4A state championship on a walk-off home run by now-senior Emma Frost in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Anoka 1-0. It was Farmington's first-ever team state championship and came after a season in which the Tigers battled adversity.

Star pitcher and senior co-captain Maddie Muelken was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at the start of the season. She battled the cancer throughout the entire season, still pitching lights out for the Tigers while her teammates and the Farmington community rallied around her.

Farmington won 14 straight games at the end of the season to win the championship, including knocking off the top-two seeds: Anoka and defending champion Chanhassen over the course of two days. The Tigers ended their season with an overall record of 24-3.

Tiger girls hockey take fifth at state

The Farmington Tigers' girls hockey team had its second-best season in school history last winter when it took fifth at the class AA state tournament. Only the 2007 team has done better when it finished runners up.

The Tigers beat South Suburban Conference opponent Eastview 3-0 to win the consolation championship game. It was the third time the two teams had faced each other that season, a series in which Farmington won two-out-of-three.

After losing in the opening round at state to the eventual state-champion Edina Hornets, the Tigers went on to shut out Forest Lake 1-0 and Eastview 3-0 on its way to taking fifth place. Brenna Fuhrman, Marissa Agerter and Carly Lancaster all scored in the win over the Lightning, while goalie Abby Bollig and Ellie Moser were both named to the class AA all-tournament team.

Girls lacrosse takes fourth in first state appearance

The Farmington girls lacrosse team's season last spring can be considered nothing less than historic. The Tigers were undefeated at home, lost two games in a row just once, won a section championship, had three all-state players and won their first state tournament game on the way to finishing fourth.

Farmington came from behind against Stillwater to win 10-9 in the first round. They then lost to eventual state-champion Eden Prairie in the semifinals and fell in the third-place game to South Suburban Conference rival Prior Lake. Eden Prairie and Prior Lake were the top-two ranked teams heading into the tournament.

The group of seniors who led the Tigers left behind a fantastic legacy. They went 51-17 over the course of their four years, with a section championship and were three-time section runners-up.

Trayton Anderson, Skyler Raymond place at state

Farmington Tiger wrestlers (then-sophomore) Trayton Anderson and (now graduated) Skyler Raymond both climbed the podium at the individual state wrestling tournament last winter. Anderson, the second seed, took second at 113 pounds after winning his first three matches before losing in the finals finishing his season with a 30-7 overall record. So far in the 2017-18 season, Anderson is continuing his dominance at 126 pounds and took third at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.

Raymond took fifth with a pin in his last match as a prep wrestler. On the way, he upset two highly-seeded wrestlers at 132 pounds with a pair of decisions, both by one point. Raymond went 31-10 during his senior season.

Also making the state tournament was now-sophomore Luke Peterson, who went 0-2 after facing two of the top wrestlers (including the eventual state champion) at 120 pounds.

Tigers' track and field takes second at state

The Farmington Tigers' track and field team achieved its highest finish ever at the class AA state meet last spring behind the strength of its girls team. They finished just six points behind champion St. Michael-Albertville.

Standouts from the previous cross-country season, Anna Fenske and Lauren Peterson, helped lead their team on the track. Peterson beat Minneapolis Washburn's Emily Covert in the 3,200 by hundredths of a second to win an individual title. Fenske, who placed third in the 3,200 behind Covert, won the 1,600 by a similarly slim margin. Peterson took fourth in the 1,600 as well.

Now-graduated Amanda Davenport finished fifth in the triple-jump with a personal-best leap of 37 feet, 7 3/4 inches in her first ever trip to state. Fellow senior Emma Record took sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.27 seconds and now-junior Myiah Scott made the 100 hurdles finals. The lone boys entry, the 4x800 relay team of Regan Sevenich, Michael Cardinal, Caden Speikers and Aaron Kruse took 13th with a time of 8:14.96.

Hapuku makes history

Senior Brooke Hapuku became the first-ever individual tennis player in Farmington's history to make the state tournament this past fall. After an up-and-down regular season that saw her battle injuries off and on throughout the season, Hapuku battled through the individual sections to qualify for the state tournament. As a junior, she had made the final four at sections and was one match away from the state tournament.

While Hapuku lost both of her matches at the state tournament, held in the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota's campus, she showed plenty of flashes that she belonged with the best girls tennis players in the state. Back in the fall, she said that she would continue training and playing in U.S. Tennis Association tournaments but was undecided where she would attend college and if she would try and play collegiate tennis or not.

Girls' cross-country and Noah Revels make state

The Farmington girls' cross-country team won a section 1AA championship to qualify for state this past fall, while sophomore Noah Revels qualified individually on the boys' side just a year after missing qualifying by just a fraction of a second. As was typical throughout the season, freshman Anna Fenske and junior Lauren Peterson finished first-second at the section race to return to the state meet, where they also finished first-second in 2016 as Fenske won her state championship.

The Tiger girls took sixth out of 16 teams at the class AA state meet held at St. Olaf College. Fenske finished second behind Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn while Peterson finished sixth. Meanwhile, Revels showed true grit after losing his shoe near the start of the race. He continued to run a course that was not the smoothest and displayed the determination that enabled him to overcome an injury earlier in the season.

Farmington gymnasts grab top-10 finishes at state

Senior Amanda Davenport and then-junior Lauren Slayton both were able to achieve top-10 finishes at last year's state gymnastics meet. Davenport broke her own school record with a score of 37.65 all-around score, and won the vault with a score of 9.5125 in the all-around on her way to a seventh-place finish.

Slayton finished ninth in the floor exercise with a score of 9.5 and 18th in the vault during her second appearance at the state meet.