The final four high school teams in Class 6A won’t get to play at U.S. Bank Stadium until mid-November, but the Farmington Youth Football sixth-graders have already been there.

Farmington’s three sixth-grade teams were invited by the Lakeville South sixth-grade teams for a series of games at the new stadium Sept. 28. In the past, Lakeville South’s youth teams had played each other in a send-off game at a venue like the Metrodome or TCF Bank Stadium before transitioning into the South Suburban Youth Football League. This year, South reached out to Farmington.

“The thought this year was, why not make it even better by inviting Farmington in and maybe starting a friendly cross-town rivalry that will be repeated at different fields as these teams play each other for the next six years of competitive football? We could not have been more excited to have this opportunity for the kids and our program,” Farmington youth football program director John Reed said. “Our kids made memories that will never be forgotten. Some players took home the honor of being the first Farmington football player to throw a pass, run for a touchdown or return a kick in the new stadium.”

One of the goals for the booster club is to continue to schedule games with both Lakeville North and South to better prepare the youth teams for the competition they will face in the coming years.

“We look forward to continue a great cross-town partnership with both Lakeville North and South for years to come,” Reed said. “What a great day for the future of Farmington and Lakeville football players.”