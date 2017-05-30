Search
    Kukowski, Raymond win state wrestling tournaments

    By Matt Steichen on May 30, 2017 at 4:52 p.m.
    Mac Kukowski led a large group of Farmington wrestlers with a first-place finish last weekend at the MN/USA State Greco Tournament in Monticello. Photo by Chad Olson

    Farmington had nine wrestlers from grades 3-10 compete in the MN/USA State Greco Tournament on Saturday, May 20, and Freestyle Tournament on Sunday, May 21, at Monticello High School.

    Mac Kukowski placed first to lead seven placewinners in the Greco tournament. Fellow Tiger high school wrestler Luke Peterson earned second and Cole Han Lindemyer finished third. Cash Raymond (fourth), Austin Hamel (fifth), Charli Raymond (sixth), Dylan Henrikson (sixth), Chase Stevens and Payton Talley also wrestled in the Greco tournament.

    A day later, Charli Raymond led the Tigers with a first-place finish in the Freestyle tournament. Lindemyer led six other placewinners with a second-place performance and high school all-stater Trayton Anderson, who was recently named the 12th-best sophomore wrestler in the state by The Guillotine, placed third. Peterson (fourth), Henrikson (fifth), Cash Raymond (fifth), Kukowski (sixth), Hamel, Stevens and Talley also competed.

    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@rivertowns.net
    (651) 460-6606
