Kukowski, Raymond win state wrestling tournaments

Mac Kukowski placed first to lead seven placewinners in the Greco tournament. Fellow Tiger high school wrestler Luke Peterson earned second and Cole Han Lindemyer finished third. Cash Raymond (fourth), Austin Hamel (fifth), Charli Raymond (sixth), Dylan Henrikson (sixth), Chase Stevens and Payton Talley also wrestled in the Greco tournament.

A day later, Charli Raymond led the Tigers with a first-place finish in the Freestyle tournament. Lindemyer led six other placewinners with a second-place performance and high school all-stater Trayton Anderson, who was recently named the 12th-best sophomore wrestler in the state by The Guillotine, placed third. Peterson (fourth), Henrikson (fifth), Cash Raymond (fifth), Kukowski (sixth), Hamel, Stevens and Talley also competed.