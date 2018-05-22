Rosemount

The Irish started their season with six-straight losses but have since seemed to turned the corner. After that rough patch to start, they have won eight out of their last 10 over the past two-plus weeks.

Two weeks ago, starting on Monday, May 7, Rosemount swept Farmington 10-9 and 8-4 in a doubleheader to start the week. They then split with Eastview, winning 7-4 and losing 5-1. Starting last week, they swept Eagan 13-0 and 8-5 and before splitting with Burnsville (10-1 win and 7-6 loss. They continued that momentum yesterday (Monday) with another doubleheader sweep, this time against Lakeville South 2-1 and 16-6.

Rosemount finishes up their regular season this week. They have two non-conference games and a doubleheader against Apple Valley. They travel to Northfield Tuesday evening, the doubleheader with the Eagles is Wednesday and they then host Hastings to finish on Thursday.

According to the QRF, which is often used to help section seeding, the Irish stand fourth in section 3AAAA behind Eastview, Hastings and East Ridge. If they do get the No. 4 seed, they most likely would face Apple Valley in the first round, though that could change pending the result of their doubleheader.

Farmington

The Tigers are in desperate need of some wins to hopefully gain some momentum heading into the playoffs. After winning two of their first four games of the season, Farmington lost nine straight from May 3 to May 16. Though they were competitive for many of those games (in those nine losses there were two one-run games, one two-run and two three-run games), there were some blowouts as well.

Last week, Farmington dropped both games of doubleheader to Eastview but then were able to split with Eagan in games on back-to-back days, losing the first game 3-0 but then winning the next day 8-5. It was their first win in two weeks and they were able to continue that momentum into Monday's doubleheader with Apple Valley. The Tigers won game one 8-1 and then narrowly lost game two 5-4.

Looking ahead to the section 1AAAA playoffs, Farmington will have it work cut out for him as it is very possible they could end up the bottom seed and end up playing the top-seed (provided there are no byes), which at this point looks to be Owatonna. However, the Tigers could hop ahead of Rochester John Marshall, who right now is the No. 7 seed, if they can get two wins against Lakeville South in their last doubleheader of the season on Wednesday, which was played after this article went to print.