Farmington

It was another close loss for Farmington to New Prague that saw most of the runs scored in the first few innings. The Tigers struck first in the top of the first when Adam Weed scored on an RBI-double by Mikey Fredrickson. New Prague answered with two runs of their own in the inning to make it 2-1 after one inning. Farmington scored again in the fourth on an RBI-single by Brady Bean that scored Brock Mogensen, who reached on an error. However, those would be the Tigers' only two scores and New Prague added on more in the bottom of the seventh to win 3-2.

"We got another great pitching performance out of Bean in our first game of sections—he really looked in control out there on the mound," head coach Jon Graff said. "Unfortunately, we didn't give him much support offensively. Even though we did come out in the first inning and picked up a run on three hits, we only managed two more hits the rest of the way. New Prague made a couple big plays and we also ran into a bit of bad luck on a couple. But, one thing we have is a group of guys who will keep battling."

Bean pitched the whole game, going 6 ⅓ and giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks along with one strikeout.

Farmington moves down to the consolation bracket and hosts Lakeville South today (Tuesday).

Rosemount

The Irish took care of business against Apple Valley, winning 10-0 (no stats were available at the time of writing). They go on to face No. 7 seed Burnsville on Wednesday at Alimagnet Park, the winner of which will go on to face the winner of East Ridge and East View on June 4. The loser moves down to play the winner of Park and Eagan in the consolation bracket on Friday, June 1.