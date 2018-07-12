Where Are They Now?

• Irish graduate Luke Dahl just finished his junior season playing baseball at and attending St. Olaf College. While at Rosemount, Dahl was named All-Conference three times as well as being a captain his junior and senior years. He was a recipient of the Irish Award twice and the ExCEL Award. This past year, Dahl played in and started 30 games and hit .286. He racked up 26 hits in 91 at-bats with two home runs, 17 RBI and 13 walks. St. Olaf went 15-21 this year and 5-15 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) play.

• Former Tiger Jordan DeCroock just ended his senior year at Augsburg College where he played baseball for the Auggies. A 2014 graduate of FHS, DeCroock was a three-sport athlete for the Tigers (football, basketball and baseball). This past season, he started 38 games and hit .321 with 45 hits in 140 at-bats. DeCroock had 17 RBI, 12 walks and 26 runs. This season, the Auggies went 18-20 and 7-13 in the MIAC.

• Maddie Muelken, who helped lead the Farmington Tigers' softball team to a Class AAAA state championship in 2017 all while battling Hodgkin's' lymphoma, had a very successful freshman season for the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse Eagles this past year. She went 5-1 this year from the circle in 56 innings over the course of 14 innings, striking out 18, walking 13 and giving up 27 runs (22 earned). Maddie is studying physical education.

• Rosemount's Anna Hinderaker just completed her junior year at St. Catherine University where she plays softball for the Wildcats. While competing for the Irish, Hinderaker was a two-year captain and named All-Conference Honorable Mention three times and All-Conference once, as well as earning All-Section and All-State honors. This spring, she started 41 games in the outfield for the Wildcats during which she batted .321 with 45 hits in 140 at-bats, 20 RBI, 30 runs scored and 15 walks. St. Kate's went 26-16 overall and 17-5 in the MIAC before going 2-2 in the MIAC Tournament. Hinderaker is studying physical therapy and according to her bio on the team website loves "all of the supportive people I have met through athletics here at St. Kate's."

If you know of any Farmington or Rosemount athletes competing, coaching or involved at the collegiate level or beyond please let me know at ahamilton@rivertowns.net.