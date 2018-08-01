The Farmington American Legion Post 189 team beat New Prague 10-0 in the first round on July 25, beat Woodbury-East Ridge the next day 9-4 and then fell to Woodbury Blue 2-1 on Friday. Dropping down to the consolation bracket, the fell to Apple Valley 4-3 in the game to see who would get to play Woodbury Blue in the championship. They finished the season with a 17-6 overall record.

The team representing American Legion Post 65, the Irish Legion Green, played in the same sub-state as Farmington, They lost to Woodbury Blue in the opening round 5-3 and then were eliminated by Lakeville North 5-4.

Hastings American Legion Post 47 team competed in Sub-state 6. They lost to Red Wing 9-7 and then were bounced from the tournament by Northfield 4-2.