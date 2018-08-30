Farmington 12AA Orange receives Youth 1st Award at state tournament
The Farmington 12AA Orange youth baseball team was honored this past weekend and received the Youth 1st Award for their sportsmanship during the 2018 MSF State Tournament. The Youth 1st Award recognizes teams' sportsmanship and conduct—not only the players, but coaches, managers, parents and fans as well—which is based on votes by the umpires of their games.
The team received the award from Youth 1st director Mark Arjes Sunday evening at Riverview Field #1 in Farmington. The Tigers finished in the top eight in a field of 24 teams at the state tournament. On top of the award, they will also go to a Minnesota Twins game against the New York Yankees on September 12.