The team poses with their awards along with their coaches and Director Arjes. Pictured, from left to right, in the back are assistant coaches Dave Berghuis, Todd Jackson and Adam Beckwith, as well as head coach Erik Auge; in the middle are Arjes, Ben Berghuis, Tyler Udell, Sam Sergent, Drew Willis, Tyler Beckwith and Jack Minnick; and in the front are Noah Keppler, Jace Hughes, Andrew Rowe, Andrew Auge, Matthew Price and Isaiah Jackson. Photo courtesy of Erika Minnick