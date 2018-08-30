Search
    Farmington 12AA Orange receives Youth 1st Award at state tournament

    By Alec Hamilton on Aug 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.
    The team poses with their awards along with their coaches and Director Arjes. Pictured, from left to right, in the back are assistant coaches Dave Berghuis, Todd Jackson and Adam Beckwith, as well as head coach Erik Auge; in the middle are Arjes, Ben Berghuis, Tyler Udell, Sam Sergent, Drew Willis, Tyler Beckwith and Jack Minnick; and in the front are Noah Keppler, Jace Hughes, Andrew Rowe, Andrew Auge, Matthew Price and Isaiah Jackson. Photo courtesy of Erika Minnick

    The Farmington 12AA Orange youth baseball team was honored this past weekend and received the Youth 1st Award for their sportsmanship during the 2018 MSF State Tournament. The Youth 1st Award recognizes teams' sportsmanship and conduct—not only the players, but coaches, managers, parents and fans as well—which is based on votes by the umpires of their games.

    The team received the award from Youth 1st director Mark Arjes Sunday evening at Riverview Field #1 in Farmington. The Tigers finished in the top eight in a field of 24 teams at the state tournament. On top of the award, they will also go to a Minnesota Twins game against the New York Yankees on September 12.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a RiverTown Multimedia sports reporter covering Hastings, Farmington and Rosemount athletics. He graduated from Drake University with a journalism degree in 2014. 

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7877
