    Tigers boys' basketball falls 58-47 to Lakeville South in sections

    By Alec Hamilton on Mar 9, 2018 at 2:42 p.m.
    Senior Caden Freetly was largely held in check in his last Farmington basketball game. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Senior Brock Mogensen lays it in during the first half of Farmington's loss to Lakeville South. Mogensen heads to the University of South Dakota next year to play Division 1 football. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    The Farmington Tigers boys' basketball team lost in the first round of section 1AAAA playoffs Wednesday night, March 7, to Lakeville South. The Tigers (who were the fifth seed) lost to the fourth-seeded Cougars 58-47 in a game where they trailed pretty much the whole game. With the loss, Farmington ends the season with a 14-13 overall record including the playoffs.

    The game was back-and-forth for much of the first half with South maintaining a slight lead. The Tigers struggled off-and-on with generating offense as the Cougars played the passing lanes, however there were several moments where Farmington's ball movement created several easy looks for three. On the other hand, the Tigers did a good job in the first half of limiting Shae Mitchell, a Division 1 basketball commit going to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and six-foot-nine freshman center Riley Mahlman. However, Lakeville South went on a 9-0 run at the end of the half and Farmington trailed 26-15.

    The Tigers fought the Cougars to a 36-36 stalemate for points scored in the second half, but were unable to make a full comeback. They trailed 27-21 just a couple minutes into the half after several stoppages to replace a net and a flagrant foul called on Mahlman. Farmington hit three after three on drive-and-kicks, but they were usually answered by Mitchell getting hot and hitting his own threes or tough baskets. The Tigers seemed to get their best chance at a comeback when they were able to put the Cougars in the bonus with over nine minutes left in the game, but were unable to take advantage. Lakeville South extended their lead to 10 in the last few minutes and won 58-47.

    Junior guard Adam Weed was deadly from outside and led the Tigers with 14 points. Junior forward Miles Mendes had his hands full with Mahlman but was still a presence down low with 13 points. Senior guard Zach Hedquist was solid as well, adding seven points.

    Check back later for comments from head coach Tharen Johnson and the team.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
