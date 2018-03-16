They beat a top-ranked Wayzata team who was undefeated this year to advance to the championship game where they beat Cooper in double overtime, clinching the state championship in the top A1 tier of the tournament.

Pictured, from left to right, in the back are Coach Chad Weed, Zach Cochnauer, Kyle Hrncir, Joey Mehlhorn, Sam Hoffman, Zach Dohrmann and Coach Steve Speer; in the front are Brendan Ebel, Rod Finley, Connor Weed and Ben Buesgens.