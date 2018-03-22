A season to remember for Farmington girls basketball

"I think we definitely exceeded expectations for this year. I thought we had a fantastic season, not only in our conference play but we were really strong in non-conference," head coach Liz Carpentier said. "The key, if you look at our season as a whole, is how we were playing in February. We actually were playing pretty good. I think our last month of basketball was probably our best. It's nice to finish our season with a huge run in the section playoffs, which we did, to get to that section final game. I think our young kids got really good experience just playing in that game."

Senior Ellie Clayton said that, to her, the season was defined by the work the entire team put in.

"I would say our season was gritty," she said. "We came to practice everyday and worked hard. Nothing got handed to us and we all wanted to get better, no matter what it took. Our team was so close and we all pushed each other to get better everyday and that was what made us so successful this season. Of course our season didn't end the way we wanted, but we gave it our all the whole entire season."

Clayton said the team's strength this past season was definitely their team defense.

"We really improved on playing good team defense," she said. "We limited teams to a certain amount of points, and that was always one of our goals before a game. Then we had three freshman come in and really helped our team improve overall this season."

Both Clayton and Carpentier agreed that the team's weaknesses this year revolved around turnovers and decision making. In some of the biggest games, the Tigers were plagued by both. But Carpentier said she hoped the the experience of this year will help them improve next year. And the goal next year is for the Tigers to play a solid 36 minutes consistently, not just a good half, or for stretches of the game.

Clayton led a group of seven seniors this year, some of whom were key contributors: Christine Steffes, Lexi Laube, Clayton, Samantha Wiebold, Tarah DeCroock, Sydney Blandin and Delayna Ponds.

"This team has been together for the past four years and we all have been working hard for this season," Clayton said. "We thought this season was going to be the one where we finally make it to state. Unfortunately we weren't able to make it. Being with these girls has been an amazing experience. Even though some girls didn't have much time on the court, everyone had a valuable role on the team. I wouldn't be where I am today without those girls. There was just something about this last season with these girls and we were so close. It was very hard to see the season end but I can't thank the girls enough for making these last four years some of the best years of my life."

"I think, if we don't have those seven seniors, just the willingness to be great teammates and great leaders, make sacrifices for the team, if we don't have these seniors I don't think we have this type of season and we don't see this type of success," Carpentier said. "They've been through this whole process, being at the very, very bottom, getting beat pretty bad, to being third in the conference, winning games and getting to the section finals. Their experience and their awesome attitudes contributed to our success and I thought they were great role models, just within our community and all of the younger basketball players coming up after them."

Looking ahead to next year, Carpentier will return most of this year's section finals team.

"Our three freshman definitely contributed to our success," she said. "Now that they have a year under their belt, I think they will be a lot better next year, especially in big games. Just the athleticism that they brought both on the offensive and defensive ends was huge for our team. I think the play of Sophie Hart was really a difference maker for us this year. Having somebody in the middle to alter shots on the defensive end, but also be able to go get an offensive rebound and put-back (was big). And the steady play of Molly Mogensen, Morgan Ebel, those kids all coming back next year, too."