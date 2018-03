Farmington fifth-grade White basketball team takes second at state

Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Seyfert

The Farmington Tigers fifth-grade white boys’ traveling basketball team took second at the state tournament.

Pictured, from left to right, in the front are Payton Topel, Joseph Seyfert and Jacob Auge; in the middle are Josh Stoneburg, Jaeger Baird, Elijah Rollag, Griffin Moe, Charlie Folland and Sam Reich; and in the back are coaches Chris Rollag and Josh Folland.

