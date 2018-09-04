The Farmington girls finished just nine points behind second-place Eden Prairie and 16 behind the winner, Stillwater. The boys' race was more spread out, as the Tigers were 45 points behind St. Paul Highland Park in second and 83 points behind champion Eden Prairie.

Revels ran his 15th-place finish in 10 minutes, 26.30 seconds. Behind him was sophomore Brennen Peterson who took 23rd in 10:31.80, senior Regan Sevenich in 27th (10:39.50) and junior Aaron Kruse who placed 28th with a time of 10:41.60. Junior Caden Speikers took 58th in 11:00.30, senior Trevor LaVigne was 61st in 11:02.80, fellow senior Michael Cardinal placed 95th (11:18.20) and senior Soren Vigesaa took 97th in 11:18.80.

Peterson won her race with a time of 11:23.70, 12 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. Fenske finished with a time of 11:43.90 and sophomore Laura McGregor took 18th in 12:18.20. Seventh-grader Mariah Fenske placed 25th (12:26.70), ninth-grader Maleah Scott took 46th with a time of 12:52.00 and seventh-grader Lily Peterson was 62nd in 13:09.00. Finishing back-to-back were sophomore Mikayla Shaver (13:14.70) and senior Mara Teiken (13:15.30) in 70th and 71st, respectively. Senior Anna Palodichuk was 81st with a time of 13:23.00.

Head coach Adam Lippold said he was very pleased with his teams' performances, as not only did the two varsity teams perform very well, but the Tigers also excelled at the lower levels. Especially as he admitted that his team had worked very hard leading up to the Irish Invite, more so than they would later on in the season.

Both teams head to Faribault on Friday, Sept. 7.